FIFA U-17 World Cup: Rhian Brewster Scores Hat-Trick As England Enter Semis

Updated: 21 October 2017 23:22 IST

The England colts created history as this is the first time that the European nation have reached this stage of the U-17 World Cup.

Rhian Brewster scored a hat-trick for England against USA. © Twitter

Rhian Brewster grabbed a hat-trick as England thrashed the US 4-1 in their quarter-final clash of the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Saturday. Brewster struck in the 11th, 14th and 90+6 minutes while Morgan Gibbs White (64th) completed the tally. Josh Sargent got a consolation goal for the US in the 72nd minute. England will next meet either Brazil or Germany in the semi-finals in Guwahati on Wednesday. The England colts created history as this is the first time that the European nation have reached this stage of the U-17 World Cup.

England dominated right from the start, putting the Americans under pressure with their speed and accurate balls into the box.

The combination of Brewster and Philip Foden proved too hot to handle for the US defence with the latter providing the assists for both first half goals.

Brewster opened England's account when he smashed in the rebound after US goalkeeper Justin Garces blocked Foden's cross into his path.

He grabbed his second goal of the match just three minutes later when he raced onto a through from Foden before chipping the ball over the onrushing Garces.

The Americans tried to regroup and upped the ante with Ayo Akinola, Taylor Booth, Blaine Ferri, and Tim Weah all having scoring chances before the break.

Sargent went closest to scoring when he hit the crossbar off a corner by Andrew Carleton.

England continued to dominate after the break and White scored their third goal when he knocked home Brewster's low cross.

Though Sargent pulled a goal back for the US, England got their fourth goal when Brewster was fouled inside the penalty box by US substitute Sergino Dest.

Brewster stepped forward to completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

