FIFA U-17 World Cup Final, England vs Spain: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

It will be a battle between potential future stars of the English Premier League and La Liga. © AFP

When England and Spain clash in the FIFA U-17 World Cup final, it will be a battle between potential future stars of the English Premier League and Spanish La Liga, the two most watched leagues in India. From Premier League leaders Manchester City to La Liga counterparts FC Barcelona, the expected full house at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan will be witness to 17-year olds from these clubs and other top names strutting their stuff on the pitch. City's attacking midfielder Phil Foden and Barcelona's Abel Ruiz, who is also Spain U-17 team's captain, are prime examples. Ruiz is Spain's top scorer with six goals and his double against Mali was the key in securing Spain's place in the final. The Barca prodigy is direct in his approach and uses a lot of intelligence to move into scoring areas and also goes behind defences. All in all, it should be a treat for the spectators as well as good study material for the present scouts at the stadium.

When will the FIFA U-17 World Cup final match between England and Spain be played?

The FIFA U-17 World Cup match between England and Spain will be played on Saturday (October 28).

Where will the FIFA U-17 World Cup final match between England and Spain be played?

The England vs Spain FIFA U-17 World Cup final match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

How do I watch England vs Spain FIFA U-17 World Cup final match live?

The England vs Spain FIFA U-17 World Cup final match will be broadcast live on the SONY Network.

What time does the live coverage of the England vs Spain FIFA U-17 World Cup final match start?

The live broadcast of the England vs Spain FIFA U-17 World Cup final match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Where can you follow the England vs Spain FIFA U-17 World Cup final match online?

The England vs Spain FIFA U-17 World Cup final match will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.