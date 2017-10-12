FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Highlights, India vs Ghana: Hosts' Campaign Ends, Lose 0-4 To Ghana

U-17 World Cup Highlights: India were knocked out of the tournament after losing 0-4 to Ghana.

India lost 0-4 in their third and final match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup to a formidable Ghana to crash out of the tournament on Thursday. Amarjit Singh-led India's solid defence was penetrated in the last minutes of the game as Ghana captain Eric Aiyah scored a brace to guide his team to the knock-out stages. In the second half, the Indian colts could not gain momentum and failed to score. Luis Norton de Matos and boys would be remembered as the first India team to play at a FIFA event irrespective of their loss.

Catch highlights of the FIFA U-17 match between India and Ghana straight New Delhi:

22:00 IST: Thank you for joining us for the live blog.

21:53 IST: And the second-half whistle goes! India's campaign in their first ever FIFA World Cup comes to an end. India 0-4 Ghana.

21:50 IST: Two minutes of added time to be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. India's first ever FIFA World Cup campaign coming to an end.

21:49 IST: GOAL! Toku scores from inside the penalty box as Ghana continue to dominate. India 0-4 Ghana.

21:47 IST: GOAL! Richard Danso extends Ghana's lead as India lose momentum.

21:43 IST: Lalengmawia tries a long range shot but the Ghana keeper collects it with ease.

21:42 IST: Ghana change: Captain Eric Aiyah makes way for Richard Danso.

21:41 IST: Rahul Praveen looking for a breakthrough from outside the D but finds the keeper.

21:38 IST: India change: Lalengmawia comes in for Aniket Jadhav.

21:36 IST: Ghana change: Edmund Mensah makes way for Kudus Mohammed in the 76th minute.

21:33 IST: Ghana comes close on extending their lead but Sulley fails to connect the header.

21:30 IST: Ghana is taking full control of the game as they are making repeated attacks.

21:23 IST: Amarjit Singh Kiyam makes way for Rahim Ali.

21:22 IST: Dheeraj saves one for India! Ibrahim Sulley trying a little chip over the keeper, but Dheeraj gets his finger tips and deflect the ball.

21:19 IST: Ghana looking in prime form in the second-half. India at the moment lacking momentum.

21:14 IST: GOAL! Brilliant finish from captain Eric Aiyah from inside the penalty box. India 0-2 Ghana.

21:08 IST: Sadiq Ibrahim gets a yellow card, will miss Ghana’s next match.

21:07 IST: Second-half begins!

21:02 IST: India in a huddle minutes before the start of the second-half.

20:50 IST: Half-time whistles goes! India trail Ghana 0-1 courtesy of a close range shot of Aiyah.

The ref blows the whistle and India U17s go into the break 1-0 down to @ghanafaofficial. #BackTheBlue #FIFAU17WC #GHAvIND

20:46 IST: Four minutes added to half-time.

20:44 IST: GOAL! Skipper Aiyah gives Ghana an important lead minutes before the half-time. Beautiful footwork from Ghana, beats the defenders and gets the ball past Dheeraj. Perseverance pays.

20:40 IST: Five minutes to half-time and India have been brilliant in the field with their defence. India 0-0 Ghana.

20:35 IST: Ayiah trying to curve the ball into the top right corner, misses my miles!

20:34 IST: Yellow card! Nasty tackle from Boris just outside the penalty box, Ghana get a free kick from a dangerous position.

20:33 IST: Ghana trying tooth and nail to carve out some space but Indians stand firm.

20:27 IST: Isaac Gymfi goes for a long-range shot as it goes inches above the cross bar. Dheeraj was caught off-guard.

20:25 IST: In the opening 25 minutes of the game, India have 51% of possession.

20:20 IST: Twenty minutes into the game and neither of the teams have been able to penetrate the D box.

20:13 IST: India get a free-kick just outside the D box, Sanjeev attempts for a goal as the opposition defence clears the ball with ease.

20:12 IST: Indian defence is firm this time as they deny Ghana a penetration inside the D.

20:11 IST: Ghana get their first corner of the game.

20:05 IST: India survive an early scare as Ghana score in counter-attack but the referee raises the flag. Off-side!

20:03 IST: In the other game at Mumbai, Colombia has taken an early lead against USA.

20:02 IST: Great ball in from Jeakson but the Ghana goalkeeper collects it with ease.

20:01 IST: India puts early pressure on Ghana, gets a corner in the first 15 seconds of the game.

20:00 IST: KICK-OFF and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium erupts!

19:54 IST: Both teams are on the field as National anthem of respective teams is being played.

19:50 IST: Minutes to kick-off! Stay tuned folks.

19:49 IST: JLN welcomes India goalkeeper Dheeraj.

19:33 IST: India practicing before the start of the match.

19:15 IST: India need to beat Ghana by a big margin to be in contention for the knock-out stages.

19:02 IST: India U-17 starting XI:

18:20 IST: 'Blue pilgrims' fan section at the stadium.

18:08 IST: India skipper Amarjit SIngh Kiyam will have to lead the team from the front and display a gritty performance in order to make it through to the next round.

18:07 IST: Team India leaving for Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. 2 hours to kick off.

The boys are now leaving for Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. 2 hours to kick off.#BackTheBlue #FIFAU17WC #GHAvIND

18:05 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between India and Ghana straight from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Colombia largely dominated the match but as de Matos later asserted, the outcome of that game could have been different had India taken the lead in the first half. It could have happened if Rahul Kannoly's first half stoppage time volley had not hit the post. With the expectations now rising, de Matos and his boys would be aiming to show that the performance against Colombia was no fluke and they were worthy competitors in this global showpiece, where they were automatic qualifiers as hosts. But it will not be easy for them as Ghana are the most physical side in the group. No doubt, the two-time former champions Ghana will start as clear favourites in tomorrow's final Group A match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.