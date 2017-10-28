 
don't
miss
All Sports
FIFA U-17 World Cup 06 Oct 17 to 28 Oct 17

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: England Crowned Champions After Stunning Comeback Vs Spain

Updated: 28 October 2017 22:27 IST

England made a remarkable comeback from two goals down to outclass three-time runners-up Spain 5-2 and clinch their maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup at a packed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: England Crowned Champions After Stunning Comeback Vs Spain
England clinched their maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup title. © Twitter

England made a remarkable comeback from two goals down to outclass three-time runners-up Spain 5-2 and clinch their maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup at a packed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday. England have now done a FIFA double in the same year, having won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in June. Spain took the early advantage in the final, thanks to a first-half brace by Sergio Gomez. The Spaniard found the net in 10th and 31st minute of the game.

But his effort was wiped out soon and England piled on the misery by scoring five back-to-back goals against Spain to clinch their maiden title.

England scored five goals through Rhian Brewster (44th), Morgan Gibbs White (58th), Phil Foden (69th, 88th) and Marc Guehi (84th).

England missed a couple of chances in the first half, but Rhian Brewster's 44th minute goal helped his team make it 1-2 against Spain at a jam-packed Salt Lake stadium. Both teams went into the half-time with score reading 2-1 in favour of Spain.

Things changed dramatically in the second half as England got on the offensive and put the Spanish back-line under tremendous pressure.

Gibbs tapped home an inch-perfect cross to make it 2-2.

Foden then found the target in the 69th minute and the winners literally sealed the issue in the 84th minute with the fourth goal scored by Marc Guehi.

The Young Lions rubbed salt on Spain's wound by scoring a 88th minute goal to make it 5-2.

It was a sweet revenge as England had lost to La Rojas juniors in the U-17 European Championship, earlier this year.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : England Spain FIFA U 17 World Cup India 2017 Football
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England made a remarkable comeback from two goals down
  • England beat Spain 5-2 to lift title
  • England piled on the misery by scoring five back-to-back goals vs Spain
Related Articles
England vs Spain, FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Final Highlights: England Crowned Champions After Stunning Comeback vs Spain
England vs Spain, FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Final Highlights: England Crowned Champions After Stunning Comeback vs Spain
Spain Coach Praises England, Says They Have Improved Since Euro Final
Spain Coach Praises England, Says They Have Improved Since Euro Final
FIFA U-17 World Cup Final: Five Spain Players To Watch Out For
FIFA U-17 World Cup Final: Five Spain Players To Watch Out For
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 10 9 1 0 28
2 Manchester United 10 7 2 1 23
3 Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 2 2 20
4 Arsenal 10 6 1 3 19
5 Chelsea 10 5 2 3 17
6 Liverpool 10 4 4 2 16
7 Watford 10 4 3 3 15
8 Newcastle United 9 4 2 3 14
9 Burnley 9 3 4 2 13
10 Southampton 9 3 3 3 12
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.